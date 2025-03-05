Top AEW star unhappy with controversial moment between Cody Rhodes and The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 - "Not needed"

Cody Rhodes and The Rock were involved in a controversial segment at Elimination Chamber 2025. An AEW star is unhappy with this segment.

Jeff Jarrett is the latest to comment on The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment at Elimination Chamber 2025. When The Final Boss asked the American Nightmare to give him his soul, he was given one week to come up with a response. Despite all the promises from The Great One, Cody declined his offer at Elimination Chamber 2025. While declining the offer, the American Nightmare had some choice words for the final boss, which even surprised the fans. Cody told The Rock to go f**k himself.

Speaking on his My World podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett stated that this sort of response from Cody Rhodes was not needed at all, as there was no upside to it.

“Not needed. That’s my gut reaction. What’s the upside? What did you get out of it? It just wasn’t needed at all.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett comments on new nickname given to John Cena after heel turn

When Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's offer, John Cena made a shocking move by turning heel and attacking The American Nightmare viciously in the ring. Following this assault, fans have given John Cena the nickname "Break a Wish." This is in reference to the number of Make-A-Wish wishes that Cena has granted to fans over the years. Now that he's a heel, many fans predict that he may not be granting any more wishes to kids.

On the same podcast episode, AEW star Jeff Jarrett mentioned that this nickname resonates significantly due to John Cena's contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It resonates. It’s certainly not, ‘Confuse them, you lose them’. It’s the opposite of that. Everybody understands that. Will it, in this politically charged environment… At the end of the day, it goes without saying, and I’ve said it a bunch on My World, yes, we’re pop culture, but people understand more now than ever that we’re theater. We really are Shakespeare to the masses."

He also stated that there won't be any offense taken to the term "Break a Wish," as many people understand how the wrestling business works.

"So I just don’t think there’s going to be the offense that there could have been even 2, 3, 4. 5, years ago. I just don’t think it’s going to happen today because of John Cena and his legitimate record of setting all the Make-A-Wish records and The Rock and the brand and WWE and the industry as a whole. We’re on seven nights a week, so we’re in people’s homes. People understand who and what we are,”said the AEW star [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

It will be interesting how John Cena's heel turn will play into his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

