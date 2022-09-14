"I'm not here because I got fired from somewhere else" - Top AEW star vents out his frustration in the company; vows to beat Jon Moxley

Sammy Guevara has seemingly had enough of being overlooked in AEW, as he went on a tirade this week regarding his importance.

The Spanish God has been a part of Tony Khan's promotion since its inception. While he has been the TNT champion multiple times during his feud with Scorpio Sky, Sammy has never bagged the AEW World Championship.

With CM Punk being stripped of his title, a tournament to crown the new champion has commenced. Sammy has already defeated Darby Allin to progress to the semifinals and is set to face Jon Moxley next.

Ahead of the bout, the Spanish God made a bold statement in an AEW backstage promo featured on his YouTube channel.

"I’ve been here since day 1 and I don’t get the respect I deserve. Not from anybody back there in the back. Not anyone in the locker room, nowhere. Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans. So, let’s sc**w it. I don’t need anyone. I only need myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions. When I beat Moxley and I win this whole tournament of Champions, everything is going to change for me," Sammy said.

Furthermore, he also stated how he truly wanted to be a part of AEW.

"I’m gonna get what I always should have got. The recognition. I should have got everything I deserve. I’m not here because I got fired from somewhere else. I am here because I wanna be. I’m not asking for my release. I wanna be here,” added Guevara. (H/T: PWMania)

It remains to be seen if Sammy Guevara can defeat the indomitable Jon Moxley to progress to the finals.

Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho on the other side of the AEW Tournament of Champions semifinals

While Sammy Guevara has a formidable opponent ahead of him, his Jericho Appreciation Society faction leader also does not have it easy next in the tournament.

In the other semifinal bracket, The JAS leader will attempt to take down Bryan Danielson. While he has already managed to defeat the American Dragon before, it was only through the use of a low blow when the referee was unaware. Learning from the past, Danielson could be more alert this time.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see which two stars will eventually face each other in the finals at the Dynamite Grand Slam event later this month.

Do you think Sammy can become the next AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

