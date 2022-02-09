Top AEW star "very" keen on facing Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has had a brilliant run in AEW so far. It's quite likely that the rest of the roster wants to step inside the squared circle with the American Dragon at least once. Brian Cage, for one, is "very" keen on it.

The last time we saw Brian Cage inside an AEW ring was back in October when he faced Absolute Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. The Machine has since split from Team Taz and has not been seen on AEW television.

Cage did make an appearance on last year's Jericho Cruise. Unlike the cruise's 2020 outing, however, this wasn't in official collaboration with AEW. Since then he's worked mostly on the independent scene, wrestling for multiple promotions.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson has been on a tear since joining Tony Khan's promotion. The American Dragon wrestled numerous match of the year candidates for AEW in 2021, including two acclaimed time-limit draws with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page respectively. This is all despite Danielson only debuting for the company in September

When asked on Twitter if Brian Cage would like to fight Bryan Danielson, the former Team Taz member said he was "very" keen on the idea.

Though Cage hasn't been booked in All Elite Wrestling lately, he remains a highly-talented powerhouse with a unique skillset. The Machine often displays the sort of athleticism and agility that is not often seen in men his size.

A match between Cage and Danielson would certainly be an exciting spectacle, as the American Dragon has a habit of getting the best out of his opponents.

Bryan Danielson wants to form a faction in AEW

Bryan Danielson has reportedly been coaching Jade Cargill in the ring. While this surprised some, it should be remembered that Danielson loves the business of pro wrestling, so it's natural that he would want to help develop young stars.

His desire to raise the next generation doesn't stop with the reigning TBS Champion, either, as Danielson made it clear on last week's Dynamite. The former WrestleMania main-eventer approached Jon Moxley in an early segment with an intriguing proposal.

Danielson stated that he wants to work with Mox to elevate young stars like Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Lee Moriarty, seemingly proposing a stable. While the idea has a lot of promise, it feels like this could the beginning of the build towards a match at Revolution.

After all, prior to Moxley's hiatus, the former WWE Superstars were booked to go head to head at Full Gear. Miro would replace Mox in the match when the latter left for a three-month break from AEW television.

