Top AEW star doesn't want to be in the promotion "sometimes," feels Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno does not shy away from expressing his thoughts, and he did just that one AEW star. He went off on Kenny Omega and accused him of behaving like he didn’t want to be there on last week’s AEW Dynamite. He also said that Omega was dazed and did not know what to do.

The segment Disco referred to took place backstage on Dynamite, where Kenny Omega was seen walking into the arena when Alex Marvez stopped him for a small interview. The way he answered the question was very low energy, and it felt rather underwhelming, even leaving Marvez dumbfounded.

Disco shed more light on that Omega segment and accused the former AEW World Champion of not wanting to be there.

Disco said

“Sometimes, these guys act like they don't even wanna be there. He was just like there. He didn't have any fire in his voice. He was talking about Don Callis but he didn't really, I don't know what I am gonna do.” [15:30 - 15:46]

While Disco is not wrong, it is crucial to understand if what Kenny did was scripted or if he was disinterested.

Jim Ross will interview Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite

In the same segment with Alex Marves, Kenny Omega said that he would have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross at AEW Dynamite this week and address his future at All In.

Konnan also had some choice words for Omega and doubled down on what his partner Disco Inferno had to say.

Konnan said:

“He said he is gonna do an interview next week with Jim Ross but yeah, it was kinda low energy. It was like yeah, next week I don't know what I am gonna do but next week you know what? I am gonna come out with Jim Ross. Don't miss but yeah, it was very low energy. You would think he is retired but he doesn't smoke." [15:47: 16:10]

As of now, Kenny Omega is not scheduled for any match at All In, but there have been reports that he will be involved in a six-man tag team match where he will team up with Hangman Adam Page and Kota Ibushi to take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita.

