Top AEW star wants Drew McIntyre to leave WWE and join Tony Khan's company

An AEW wrestler has spoken about how he would like to see Drew McIntyre in AEW. The Scottish wrestler has gone from strength to strength in his time in WWE. He has moved from a solid mid-carder to a title contender.

Several former and current wrestlers have only good things to say about him -and that includes Swerve Strickland, who recently opened up about which wrestler he'd like to see on the AEW roster. While speaking to Bootleg Kev, he had this to say about McIntyre:

"I would love to see Drew McIntyre(... in AEW). The contract status, I don't know, can't speak on it, but I heard, it's not fully, you know. I think Drew McIntyre can work anywhere in the world. He's proven that before. That's why WWE wanted him back so badly. The transformation he made, he can work anywhere and do anything with anybody. I think he'd be a major fit in AEW," Strickland said. [7:24 - 7:52]

Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

The two-time WWE Champion is one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster. He is all set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 after he defeated everyone who stood in his path at Elimination Chamber.

In a bid to cement the enmity, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently tagged Seth in a meme that wasn't exactly appreciative of Seth:

"This has been the whole road to WrestleMania. Come on Seth, show us something Monday," he posted.

McIntyre has a rich experience in WWE, and he started his career there in 2007 with a developmental contract. He was released from the contract in 2014 and returned to the company in 2017. He has been a formidable name on the roster since then after he won the NXT Championship that year.

He won his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, defeating the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

What do you think? Will Drew McIntyre come to AEW? Tell us in the comments.

