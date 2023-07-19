Top AEW star wants to pin Saraya (fka Paige) in front of her mother at All In

A Former AEW women's champion expressed her desire to square off and win against Saraya (fka Paige) at the All In event in Wembley next month in front of her home crowd.

As probably the biggest live event in AEW history, All In is just over the horizon, and the speculations regarding the match card are all over the place. The Wembley event is expected to be filled with more than 75,000 fans as of now.

Meanwhile, an All Elite star who is yet to have her match announced for the event in her home country is none other than Saraya (fka Paige). Meanwhile, it seems she might have just found her opponent, as one of her recent rivals has expressed the desire to wrestle her in front of her family and friends.

It can be assumed Baker was referring to All In as that is the next major event taking place in Saraya's home country.

Former AEW women's champion Britt Baker recently revealed her dream opponent to be the former Divas champion while talking on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, also claiming how she will come for retribution after the recent loss:

"Honestly, I would say probably Saraya, because I want to get a win back on her so bad. And to wrestle her in her home country and to beat her there, that for me would be the sweetest revenge ever because she beat me her first match back in what felt like a decade. So I'm still recovering from that. My pride is a little shot. I would love to wrestle Saraya and pin her in front of her mom." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Dr. Britt Baker also revealed who she would like to wrestle apart from Saraya

Britt Baker also reflected on the non-AEW wrestlers whom she would like to face, and Baker revealed her dream opponent to be The Queen, Charlotte Flair. Here's what she said about Flair:

"I think [Charlotte] is very admirable. Her attitude, her poise — it's everything about her I looked up to." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Well, fans would definitely want to see a dream match between Dr. Britt Baker and The Queen Charlotte Flair, considering the two are often compared as well. Only time will tell how things play out.