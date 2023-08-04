Top AEW star wants to re-form popular faction with CM Punk as the leader

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been a member of a number of factions during his lengthy career, but if a fellow All Elite Wrestling roster member had his way, he would re-form an old stable and make Punk the leader.

The star in question is Wardlow, who was a founding member of The Pinnacle, along with current AEW World Champion MJF, current Tag Team Champions FTR, and Shawn Spears.

The group was formed after MJF turned his back on Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, with Wardlow following in his footsteps. However, the group quietly disbanded in 2022.

george @Sting_Icon_ IMO, The Pinnacle is one of AEW's worst fumbles ever. they had so much potential pic.twitter.com/1UjWWcLxSx

But if Wardlow had his way, he would get the band back together, but instead of having Maxwell Jacob Friedman as the leader, he would want CM Punk. Here's what he had to say at Terrificon 2023 (via Fandom Spotlite):

"Dude, that would be so sweet (to get The Pinnacle back together but replace MJF with CM Punk). For us all to get back together and live that Pinnacle lifestyle and just throw it all in Max’s face. I think I’m just gonna call Pepsi Phil myself and see what he thinks about that. We all collectively love destroying MJF and his ego so anything we could do collectively… If it was a ‘We Hate MJF’ faction, it would just be the entire roster." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Punk was one of the few men to pick up a victory over Wardlow during 'Mr. Mayhem's' time as MJF's bodyguard, but the former AEW TNT Champion did return the favor to the Second City Saint by helping him defeat Friedman in their dog collar match at Revolution 2022.

CM Punk will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

On the July 29 edition of Collision, CM Punk finally showed the world what was in the little red bag that he'd been carrying around since his return. It was the AEW World Championship that he won from Jon Moxley at All Out 2022, which he then defaced by spraying his signature 'X' symbol right through the middle.

Punk claimed he was the real world champion, which prompted the arrival of Ricky Starks, who has defeated the 'world champion' twice over the past few weeks and called his shot at the 'champ.'

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Greenville, SC

#AEWCollision

Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT



Special Outside Official:

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat



@CMPunk vs @starkmanjones



Next Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! Next Saturday, 8/5Greenville, SCLive on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CTSpecial Outside Official:Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat@CMPunk vs @starkmanjonesNext Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! pic.twitter.com/3e7Y4WELrF

That match will take place this Saturday on the August 5 edition of AEW Collision, where the 'real world championship' will be on the line. To make sure that Starks doesn't pull anything dishonest out of his bag of tricks, Ricky Steamboat will act as the special outside official.

Do you think CM Punk is the 'Real World Champion?' Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!