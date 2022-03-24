×
"Beats the s*** out of Wheeler Yuta" - Top AEW star wants to see popular faction feud

Wheeler Yuta at an AEW Rampage event in 2021
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 24, 2022 10:36 PM IST
Top AEW star Eddie Kingston has voiced his opinion on social media regarding the current turmoil going on within the Best Friends faction. He clearly wants to see Trent Beretta beat up Wheeler Yuta.

Despite being called "Best Friends," the group has been dealing with some tension since Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor lost to Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

After a hard-fought effort against the two former WWE champions, Yuta confronted their mentor William Regal; in doing so, he teased that he wanted to join the group. Tensions continued to mount in a backstage segment between Beretta and Yuta this past week on Dynamite.

Maybe the Best Friends aren't best for @WheelerYuta after all. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/W1XB0v1y8I

One person who really wants to see what happens between the two men is the Eddie Kingston. He took to Twitter to state that he hopes to see a violent battle between Beretta and Yuta.

"I hope @trentylocks beats the s*** out of @WheelerYuta. No reason I chose violence," wrote Kingston.

Wheeler Yuta wasn't receptive to Kingston's request

A match between Beretta and Yuta is sure to be a fantastic clash if it takes place. But Yuta himself wasn't in favor of Kingston's tweet, as he seemingly turned the idea down.

@MadKing1981 @trentylocks Come on man

Whether this response means Yuta doesn't want to get beat up, or it's his way of saying he has no desire to fight his stablemate, remains to be seen. However, the opportunity to join up with a group containing Danielson, Moxley and William Regal may be too good to turn down.

The three men looked impressed with the young star's efforts and the fire in his eyes after Regal slapped Yuta. Based on the brewing conflict within Best Friends, Wheeler might have to pick a side sooner rather than later.

Do you think Yuta will stay with Best Friends? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Colin Tessier
