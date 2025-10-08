  • home icon
  Top AEW stars make desperate plea to Tony Khan; receive no response

Top AEW stars make desperate plea to Tony Khan; receive no response

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:16 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account]

Two top AEW stars have just walked up to Tony Khan and made a desperate plea to him, as they needed help with their current unfortunate situation. However, they received no response.

After they lost at AEW All In: Texas, the Young Bucks were stripped of their titles as the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and they had to make a big effort to make ends meet. No one within the promotion was willing to help them, and there were hints that their salaries were being used to pay the money matches Khan was putting on.

AEW's production team has also added insult to injury by treating them like jobbers. They could not do a thing, as they no longer had money to bribe anyone within the promotion.

Things began to look up for them as they ended up winning $500,000 after winning a 10-man tag team contest alongside the Death Riders a couple of weeks ago. But they ended up spending their money irresponsibly. To make matters worse, Nick Jackson lost the remainder of their money while gambling at the casino.

Out of desperation, it seems that the Young Bucks have decided to walk up to Tony Khan himself. They were spotted earlier tonight, right outside his office, asking him to book them in a match with a monetary prize on the line. Unfortunately, they did not receive even the slightest of responses.

The duo also has to deal with the reunion of Jurassic Express in AEW, as Jack Perry is going after them following how things went down with the split of The Elite. It seems, however, that their problem with finances remains their biggest concern at the moment. It remains to be seen if things will begin looking up for the Young Bucks anytime soon, as they look to be getting desperate.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
