New names handed to The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have been given yet another interesting nickname tonight to begin AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. This time around, they were the ones who ended up causing this.To start off the show, they showed the Jackson Brothers planning their entrance for tonight's show, given that it was a special one. The duo was joined by Brandon Cutler, whom they were able to hire as their cameraman despite his walking out on them last month.The Young Bucks felt better about themselves after they won $500,000 from a 10-man match that took place. During that time, they teamed up with the Death Riders to take on Brodido and The Opps. After winning the match, they were given the full prize money, as Jon Moxley had no interest in this.However, their fund management has not gone smoothly, with them spending money left and right, and also spending some of this on bribing the production crew to give them a better entrance. Earlier tonight, the Young Bucks discussed going all out for their entrance ahead of AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary show. Matt Jackson went away as he was going to talk to the production crew about this. Amidst his absence, his brother had the idea of going to the casino and trying to double their savings. However, he ended up losing all of this.With no money to spend, the former AEW EVPs had to make a jobber entrance, where they were labeled as the &quot;Broke Bucks&quot; by the production crew.They could not do a thing but go along with this, as they were back to being without any extra funds. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to find a way to earn a big amount to make up for this. Maybe this time they'll manage their funds much better.