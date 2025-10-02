  • home icon
  • AEW
  • New names handed to The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

New names handed to The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 00:48 GMT
The Young Bucks are former AEW Excecutive Vice Presidents [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]
The Young Bucks are former AEW Excecutive Vice Presidents [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

The Young Bucks have been given yet another interesting nickname tonight to begin AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. This time around, they were the ones who ended up causing this.

Ad

To start off the show, they showed the Jackson Brothers planning their entrance for tonight's show, given that it was a special one. The duo was joined by Brandon Cutler, whom they were able to hire as their cameraman despite his walking out on them last month.

The Young Bucks felt better about themselves after they won $500,000 from a 10-man match that took place. During that time, they teamed up with the Death Riders to take on Brodido and The Opps. After winning the match, they were given the full prize money, as Jon Moxley had no interest in this.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, their fund management has not gone smoothly, with them spending money left and right, and also spending some of this on bribing the production crew to give them a better entrance.

Earlier tonight, the Young Bucks discussed going all out for their entrance ahead of AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary show. Matt Jackson went away as he was going to talk to the production crew about this. Amidst his absence, his brother had the idea of going to the casino and trying to double their savings. However, he ended up losing all of this.

Ad

With no money to spend, the former AEW EVPs had to make a jobber entrance, where they were labeled as the "Broke Bucks" by the production crew.

They could not do a thing but go along with this, as they were back to being without any extra funds. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to find a way to earn a big amount to make up for this. Maybe this time they'll manage their funds much better.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications