"We’re backkkk," announces legendary tag team after AEW Dynamite

Two former AEW champions have turned around their fates on tonight's Dynamite. The Young Bucks haven't been treated well since All In: Texas. The duo lost their EVP status and also went broke. As revenge for their previous actions, the production team mocked them every week with funny introductions, no entrance music, and unpolished graphics; they suffered the utmost disrespect.However, Jon Moxley made an exciting offer to the former EVPs. The duo was joining the Death Riders in the main event of Dynamite to take on Brodido and the Opps. The winners would receive $500,000, meaning one member could receive $100,000 each. However, to motivate the Bucks, he offered them $250,000 each if they managed to win.The Young Bucks gave their heart and soul in the contest. While the babyfaces tried their best, the Founding Fathers managed to win the match. Following Dynamite, the duo took to Twitter and seemed on cloud nine after winning a huge cash.&quot;We’re backkkk,&quot; they wrote.Veteran suggests AEW's Young Bucks could go to WWEThe Founding Fathers have been one of the top tag teams in the entire pro wrestling industry. They have almost achieved every goal they had in the company.While speaking on The D'Amore Weekly Drop, Scott D'Amore stated that the Bucks should join WWE now that they have dropped the EVP status.&quot;It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for the Founding Fathers now that they are not broke anymore. It also remains to be seen if the Young Bucks will now assist the Death Riders, as Jon Moxley offered them to help tonight.