"We’re backkkk," announces legendary tag team after AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:40 GMT
Two stars make a huge declaration [Image Credit: AEW
Two stars make a huge declaration [Image Credit: AEW's X]

Two former AEW champions have turned around their fates on tonight's Dynamite. The Young Bucks haven't been treated well since All In: Texas. The duo lost their EVP status and also went broke. As revenge for their previous actions, the production team mocked them every week with funny introductions, no entrance music, and unpolished graphics; they suffered the utmost disrespect.

However, Jon Moxley made an exciting offer to the former EVPs. The duo was joining the Death Riders in the main event of Dynamite to take on Brodido and the Opps. The winners would receive $500,000, meaning one member could receive $100,000 each. However, to motivate the Bucks, he offered them $250,000 each if they managed to win.

The Young Bucks gave their heart and soul in the contest. While the babyfaces tried their best, the Founding Fathers managed to win the match. Following Dynamite, the duo took to Twitter and seemed on cloud nine after winning a huge cash.

"We’re backkkk," they wrote.

Veteran suggests AEW's Young Bucks could go to WWE

The Founding Fathers have been one of the top tag teams in the entire pro wrestling industry. They have almost achieved every goal they had in the company.

While speaking on The D'Amore Weekly Drop, Scott D'Amore stated that the Bucks should join WWE now that they have dropped the EVP status.

"It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for the Founding Fathers now that they are not broke anymore. It also remains to be seen if the Young Bucks will now assist the Death Riders, as Jon Moxley offered them to help tonight.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

