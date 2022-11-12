Top AEW stars name dropped on WWE SmackDown during major match involving The Usos

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match between The Usos and The New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. As the match got underway, multiple AEW stars were mentioned when talking about the legacy of the tag titles.

The tag team match between The New Day and The Usos was not only for the titles but also to determine which team would hold the record for the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

The New Day holds the record at 483 days, and the current champions have held on to the titles for 481 days.

While talking about tag titles and their legacy, Michael Cole ran down the iconic reigns of multiple factions. While doing so, Cole mentioned numerous AEW stars. Namely, The Hardy Boyz, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian, and the New Age Outlaws, which Billy Gunn was a part of.

This was one of the rare occasions that WWE mentioned the names of stars from rival promotions. However, it is to be noted that they avoided the name of the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

New Day and The Usos have been feuding for a long time and have put on incredible matches. Thus, it is only fitting that these two teams battle each other to determine who holds the record for the top titles.

Why do you think they avoided Moxley, especially during the SHIELD's 10th anniversary month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

