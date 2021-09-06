Top AEW stars react to Adam Cole's debut

Adam Cole's appearance at AEW All Out electrified the wrestling world to its core. Many AEW stars have already reacted to Cole's debut.

First, The Young Bucks expressed their happiness, despite their loss earlier at All Out.

Young Bucks Updated Their Bio Bay Bay pic.twitter.com/ypSL4tqXdu — Randy Orton Fan (@_RandyOrtonFan_) September 6, 2021

Less specifically, Stu Grayson of the Dark Order responded to All Out's thrilling ending by calling the show "the best pay-per-view ever."

This may have been the best pay-per-view ever.#AllOut — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) September 6, 2021

Adam Cole showed up at the end of the Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage match when The Elite was attacking Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The lights went out, and Cole showed up. It looked like he was there to confront the Elite, but he immediately turned heel when he superkicked Jungle Boy. He then embraced the Young Bucks and reunited with his friends from Japan.

Adam Cole just knocked out Jungle Boy & hugged The Young Bucks. #AEWAllOut — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) September 6, 2021

The Elite and Adam Cole have a lot of history together, dating back to their time in NJPW. Surely, The Super Elite, as it is now known, will look to wreak havoc with the former leader of the Undisputed Era by their side.

The part about the 'dead friend' refers to Adam Cole passing away on an episode of Being the Elite, the Young Bucks' YouTube vlog.

Adam Cole wasn't the only one who debuted at the end of the AEW All Out main event

Just as it looked like another AEW show was about to end with The Elite standing tall, Bryan Danielson arrived, much to The Super Elite's horror.

The former Daniel Bryan wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, as he repeatedly kicked Nick Jackson in the chest while the crowd chanted "Yes." With everyone else, including Adam Cole, out of the ring, Bryan delivered a vicious knee to Nick. He then celebrated with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to end the show on a positive note.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson are two huge acquisitions for AEW, and the buzz around the company has never been higher. With CM Punk wrestling at All out and Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole entering storylines already, AEW television is absolutely must-see from here on out.

