"The Hardy Boyz would be a dream match as a kid" - Top AEW tag team puts Matt and Jeff Hardy on notice

Top AEW tag team The Acclaimed have added The Hardy Boyz to the list of tag teams they would like to face in 2022. They stated that it was a dream match for them when they were growing up.

Matt and Jeff were reunited in AEW after Jeff debuted on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, when he came to the rescue of his brother, Sting, and Darby Allin, all of whom were all being beaten down by the remaining members of the Andrade Hardy Family Office.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut back, it was nice to see him thanking/apologising to Sting for what happened all those years ago in TNA.



Fast forward 11 years, it’s great to see Jeff Hardy in a much better place. Hope he kills it in AEW. Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut back, it was nice to see him thanking/apologising to Sting for what happened all those years ago in TNA. Fast forward 11 years, it’s great to see Jeff Hardy in a much better place. Hope he kills it in AEW. https://t.co/HjHWJlO42N

Speaking on "Rasslin" with Barstool Sports, both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed stated that getting the opportunity to face The Hardy Boyz would be a dream come true.

"For me, The Hardy Boyz would be a dream match as a kid. Never would I think when I was 10 years old I’d grow up and have the opportunity to beat the c*** out of Matt and Jeff Hardy," said Anthony Bowens. [26:23-26:43]

Caster chimed in with another team that he and Bowens would love to get their hands on yet again - The Young Bucks.

"The Young Bucks, they’re on my list again this year of teams I want to wrestle because the first time we wrestled them, we lost. But we had one of our best matches ever and we almost won the titles," said Caster. [26:57-27:10]

The Hardy Boyz join a stacked AEW Tag Team Division

While The Acclaimed declare themselves to be the best tag team in the world, they aren't the only ones who can do so.

The Hardy Boyz' legacy precedes them. However, they will need to keep up with a host of teams in AEW if they want to go down as the best tag team of all time.

Xenia 🎀 @xeniadidthat Hardy Boyz on #AEWRampage , dressed to impress haha and with the new titantron! Hardy Boyz on #AEWRampage, dressed to impress haha and with the new titantron! https://t.co/94sLpr6lz4

Former champions like The Lucha Brothers, The Young Bucks, and FTR are all teams that Matt and Jeff might have to go through on their way to the top. Don't forget recent additions like reDRagon, The House of Black, and the unique duo of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Once they reach the top, they will have to go up against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, who have been successful in defending their straps against all opponents. Plus, they are flanked by Christian Cage, an old foe of The Hardys.

Do you think The Hardy Boyz will win the AEW Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Edited by Vishal Kataria