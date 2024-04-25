Top AEW tag team quietly breaks up

A top AEW tag team has appeared to split up and it was made evident on the latest edition of Dynamite. This team had a brief run with the tag team titles and was over with the fans.

The team is that of Big Bill and Ricky Starks. It was evident after Big Bill came out to confront the new FTW Champion, Chris Jericho. He did so because he wanted to be under his wing and learn from the Learning Tree.

Bill went on to praise the former AEW World Champion, but he did not mention his tag team partner, Ricky Starks. Jericho, to his credit, said that he would be keenly observing the big man with a view to taking him under his wing.

Expand Tweet

The duo, Bill and Starks had a good run as tag team champions before losing the titles to Sting and Darby Allin on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. Since then, they have not been seen together as a team.

However, Starks has been busy over the last month. He was seen supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback