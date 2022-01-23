"Jericho holds the boys back" - Top AEW stars want to see The Inner Circle break up soon

On a special live edition of TheShowRULES, AEW's 2point0 answered a question from a fan about what they would like to see in 2022. The first thing that came to Matt Lee's mind was that he wanted to see Chris Jericho's faction The Inner Circle break up and Jeff Parker agreed.

Lee said that he was surprised to see himself in agreement with Eddie Kingston and added that he felt Jericho may be holding Santana and Ortiz back from realizing their full potential:

"I'll tell you right now what I'd like to do is watch The Inner Circle disintegrate. That's what I'm looking forward to. I never thought I'd agree with Eddie Kingston, right? I can't believe that in 2022 we're agreeing with Eddie Kingston right off the bat. Jericho holds the boys back, I think. It's a big problem," said Matt Lee.

"A broken clock is right twice a day. I agree. I love seeing it. They're getting a little inner friction and I want to see them blow up," said Jeff Parker.

What went down between The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite?

Over the last few weeks of AEW television, we have seen tension between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. This put Santana and Ortiz in a tough spot as they are close friends with Kingston and things came to a head during a backstage interview segment on AEW Dynamite earlier this week.

Kingston is currently out for a few weeks with an injury he suffered at the hands of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. With Jericho, Santana and Ortiz set to face the trio next week, Le Champion opened the backstage interview by saying he didn't really care what happened to Kingston.

Ortiz interjected that he and Santana cared about Eddie Kingston and asked him to "tread carefully". Santana then said he and Ortiz had been fighting Chris Jericho's battles for him and maybe they would have been tag team champions already if it had not been for Jericho.

Also Read Article Continues below

Clearly, there's a lot of tension going on in The Inner Circle right now and it could possibly lead to the faction splitting up soon.

Edited by Kaushik Das