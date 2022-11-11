Top AEW wrestler Britt Baker spotted with current WWE star

One of AEW's top female stars is former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. She recently walked through the forbidden door and hung out with a WWE Superstar. The star was NXT wrestler Wendy Choo.

Britt Baker was last seen on AEW television this past Wednesday night when she had a face-to-face with multi-time WWE Divas Champion Saraya. The English wrestler's in-ring debut in the promotion is set to be against the former AEW Women's Champion.

Wendy Choo prior to her current gimmick was the higher power, Mei Ying who was controlling Xia Li and Boa. After Boa's release and Xia Li being called up to the main roster, Choo had a complete gimmick change and is now the star that suffers from narcolepsy. She is currently in a feud with Cora Jade.

Yesterday, Baker and Wendy Choo met each other at the wedding of former WWE Superstars and current IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler). Several members of the wrestling community attended the wedding, including The AEW star.

Both the AEW and NXT stars posed for a cute picture as both mimicked each other's signature poses.

You can check out Baker's tweet below:

Fans react to Britt Baker's tweet

The former AEW Women's Champion has never been shy about taking shots at WWE on weekly AEW television. Thus it did come as a surprise when she met and took a picture with an employee of the rival company. Despite the shock, fans wanted the relationship between the wrestlers to be filled with love rather than hate.

YourBuddyMike @1untamedbrain @RealBrittBaker @therealestwendy Britt, you rock so hard. I’ve become such a fan. And normally I do not like dentists. @RealBrittBaker @therealestwendy Britt, you rock so hard. I’ve become such a fan. And normally I do not like dentists. 😉

People also shared their love for Wendy Choo and wanted to see the two female stars battle inside the squared circle.

Some misunderstood Brit's pose to CM Punk's taunt and assumed that she was supporting the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

One fan felt that Baker would have some amazing matches with some members of the WWE roster and thus questioned if she ever aspires to sign with the Triple H-led promotion.

Gareth O’Neill @GarethONeill19 @RealBrittBaker @therealestwendy Would you ever consider going to wwe britt because I think there’s a shed load of dream matches that could happen if you went there babe @RealBrittBaker @therealestwendy Would you ever consider going to wwe britt because I think there’s a shed load of dream matches that could happen if you went there babe

Wendy Choo replied to Baker's post claiming that Choo gets her sleeping gas from the dentist.

After spending some leisure time, Baker is now shifting her focus to AEW Full Gear, where she will be battling Saraya in a first-time-ever matchup.

