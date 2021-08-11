Top champion addresses Daniel Bryan's potential move to AEW

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer has had his say on AEW potentially signing Daniel Bryan.

Archer recently recorded his first signature win in AEW. He defeated Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest Night Two in an excellent Texas Death Match to become the new IWGP US Champion.

Buoyed by the victory, he told Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman on a podcast that he was only aware of the Daniel Bryan rumors and nothing more. However, Archer stated he would "gladly kick his butt" in the ring.

“I hear the same rumors you hear. I’m only talent, so I just kind of step in the ring, and if he wants to show up, I’ll gladly kick his butt too,” Archer expressed. “That’s kind of how I view any of the rumors. That just makes it fun for any pro wrestling fan because you hear those rumors, and you just never know who’s gonna show up where, when and how.

"It’s just cool for the wrestling fans when they turn on the TV, whether it’s New Japan Pro Wrestling, whether it’s AEW, Impact Wrestling, whatever company they’re choosing to watch right now, and you just never know and I think that’s the fun part. If he wants to show up, he can show up. I’ll put him on his a*s too.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Bryan is one of the greatest technicians of all time and AEW signing him would be a groundbreaking deal. As strong as the rumors are, Bryan wrestling in AEW is one of those things that you need to see to believe.

Lance Archer vs. Daniel Bryan in AEW would be a dream match

Lance Archer and Daniel Bryan have never faced each other, which is a surprise considering how long both of them have been wrestling for.

Should Bryan join AEW, it is quite likely fans will get to see him fight the Murderhawk Monster. Bryan wants to wrestle in NJPW, which is a big factor in him reportedly choosing AEW. Archer holds an NJPW title, so a match between the two could very well happen.

'The title matches against Daniel Bryan, Naomichi Marufuji… Those experiences really helped shape the wrestler I became.'



Hiroshi Tanahashi recalls a significant reign as IWGP U-30 champion in Ace's HIGH!https://t.co/Q6LczBU4yq#njpw #GoACE pic.twitter.com/s74px04b77 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 28, 2020

The match would be a spectacle from an in-ring standpoint. Archer moves around very well for a man of his size and Daniel Bryan has had numerous classics with big men like Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt. This is a match that must happen in AEW or NJPW at least once.

