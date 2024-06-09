Top champion confirms open challenge for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: "I'll make you famous"

A top champion just issued an open challenge for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. This champion recently defended his title at the NJPW Dominion.

Jeff Cobb has been making a huge splash in recent years. He has been a dominant force in Japan and has even competed in AEW a couple of times. Currently, he is the NJPW World TV Champion. At NJPW Dominion, Jeff Cobb successfully defended his title against Tomohiro Ishii in a brutal and hard-hitting match.

At the post-match press conference, Jeff Cobb issued an open challenge for someone "Elite" to step up and face him at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

"If you're Elite, challenge me. Bring it on. The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I'll make you famous.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Cobb's previous appearance on AEW TV came on the May 15th edition of Dynamite, where he and Kyle Fletcher faced off against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan invites Jeff Cobb to AEW just for one thing

Jeff Cobb is an interesting wrestler. He has a unique combination of size, speed, and strength. Cobb has also shown that he can get over with the fans. While he is presented as a beast in NJPW, the same can't be said about his run in AEW. Cobb has been on the losing end more often than not when he competes in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran criticized Tony Khan for bringing in Cobb just to lose to somebody.

"This Jeff Cobb is interesting, and what they do is they bring him in every six to 12 months so that he can do a job for somebody. I haven't seen a lot of him, but I'd rather see some of him than a lot of these people I'm seeing every week, but nobody gives a sh*t because he comes in every six months and somebody beats him," Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the one to step up and face Cobb at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.