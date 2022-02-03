Top Champion issues a message after Bryan Danielson insults him on AEW Dynamite

AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara was slammed on this week's Dynamite episode by Bryan Danielson during a promo segment after Jon Moxley's victory over Wheeler Yuta.

Danielson has been lingering in the background since Jon Moxley returned to AEW following his absence from the ring. This week, he approached Mox with a proposal: they run AEW.

The American Dragon proposed that the duo take young talents like Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Lee Moriarty under their wings and guide them to the top of the company.

In the process, Danielson bashed current champions Hangman Page, Luchasaurus, and Sammy Guevara, the latter of whom took offense to the slander.

Danielson has so far been unsuccessful in claiming gold in AEW, having lost to Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

Sammy Guevara will try to prove Bryan Danielson wrong on this week's AEW Rampage

Guevara will get a chance to prove Danielson wrong on this week's edition of AEW Rampage when he defends his TNT Championship against Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party.

This will be Guevaras's first title defense since his highly-acclaimed title unification ladder match with Cody Rhodes at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite.

It will also be a chance for Kassidy to redeem himself after he and his partner Marc Quen were unsuccessful in capturing the tag team championships from Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on the January 28th edition of Rampage.

Rampage will also feature a grudge match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, a match between Adam Cole and Evil Uno of The Dark Order, and Jay Lethal challenging Ricky Starks of Team Taz for the FTW championship.

How will all of these matches play out? Tune into AEW Rampage this week to find out.

