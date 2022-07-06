"You will fall, just like all the others" - Top champion makes a bold prediction ahead of the big match against Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's indomitable nature has seemingly failed to intimidate Scorpio Sky ahead of their AEW TNT title match.

Last week, the reigning TNT Champion and the Wardog came face-to-face backstage, leading to a heated exchange. The segment ended with Scorpio Sky changing the stipulation of their impending match to a street fight, showcasing his lack of fear against his formidable opponent.

Hours before their title match, Scorpio took to Twitter to put out a threatening video where he made a bold statement against Wardlow.

"You will fall, just like all the others. When you do, remember one thing. You asked for it." (0:42 - 0:59)

You can check out the full video here:

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky Hard work made me, the machine made him. Tomorrow night it’s Me vs. Wardlow, the fans, the office, and the network. And once again I will do what I always do, win! #AEWDynamite Hard work made me, the machine made him. Tomorrow night it’s Me vs. Wardlow, the fans, the office, and the network. And once again I will do what I always do, win! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hOwdDHZ445

While Wardlow has all the momentum right now coming off from the feud with MJF, Scorpio Sky's resilience cannot be taken lightly. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who emerges victorious in their match on AEW Dynamite this week.

The booking of the AEW street fight this week was criticized recently

Although Wardlow has faced Scorpio Sky in the past for the title (in which MJF cost Wardlow the match), their sudden feud is apparently hard to swallow for Jim Cornette.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend commented on the seemingly lazy booking of the "street fight," calling it unreasonable.

"They want to fight and Wardlow wasn’t bad here, but then Scorpio Sky says ‘okay for the TV title, next week in a street fight.’ They can’t just have a match? They’ve never had a match before and their first match is not only for the title but a Street Fight. For what reason? Lazy booking!" (1:11 onward).

The upcoming fight may be the first uninterrupted match between Wardlow and Scorpio Sky, provided the latter's allies do not interfere. As of now, only time will tell how the bout progresses on AEW Dynamite.

