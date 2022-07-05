"Lazy booking!" - Wrestling legend questions stipulation in Wardlow's upcoming AEW Dynamite match

Wardlow is set to face reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight for the championship on the next AEW Dynamite. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette believes it's too soon for the two to have a stipulation match.

The two athletes briefly clashed right after Wardlow captured the brass ring in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Unfortunately, The War Dog was cheated out of a fair match as MJF cost him the bout. This would begin his feud with the Salt of the Earth, which recently concluded.

During the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE Manager broke down the two stars' recent promo. He then took a jab at AEW's backstage segments:

"They did a promo face-to-face where Tony said they agreed to no physicality. So now [AEW] have had so many constant physical attacks backstage, that they have to differentiate the interviews. You’ve done something way too much that you have to start by telling people they will not see an angle," - Cornette stated. (0:30 onward).

Cornette continued, questioning why Wardlow and Scorpio Sky can't simply just "have a match."

"They want to fight and Wardlow wasn’t bad here, but then Scorpio Sky says ‘okay for the TV title, next week in a street fight.’ They can’t just have a match? They’ve never had a match before and their first match is not only for the title but a Street Fight. For what reason? Lazy booking!" (1:11 onward).

Regardless of the criticism, the match will still take place this Wednesday on Dynamite. Fans will simply have to catch the show to see how the story unfolds.

Jim Cornette pointed out that having Wardlow and Scorpio Sky's match could risk more injury to the TNT Champion

AEW currently has a list of stars on the shelf due to injuries. The TNT Champion is currently dealing with an injury as well.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette questioned why AEW would put the recently injured Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight:

"Am I going to have Wardlow f**ing surprise Scorpio Sky due to some inadvertent distraction by his putts manager Dan Lambert, and Wardlow does one move and beats him? Or am I going to send the guy who’s injured out to a 10-minute Street Fight and still get beat? [Laughs]. Everything that they do is going to have a risk of injury!" - Cornette exclaimed. (2:25 onward)

In light of the slew of injuries that AEW has suffered, Cornette's concern does ring some truth. Hopefully, the reigning TNT Champion doesn't further injure himself and joins AEW's long list of injured stars.

