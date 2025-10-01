Top champion suddenly drops huge Cody Rhodes reference ahead of AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes was once a key member of the AEW roster. Now, even though he works for WWE, a top champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion referenced him.Cody Rhodes played a key role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling. He also served as one of the EVPs of the company, as well as an onscreen talent. Cody was also part of the very first episode of Dynamite, where he faced Sammy Guevara. This week, AEW is hosting its sixth anniversary episode. Hence, Sammy Guevara took to social media to share a photo of himself shaking the American Nightmare's hands after their match on the very first Dynamite episode. He captioned it as follows:&quot;6 years ago. Episode one.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Vince Russo explained the big problem with Cody Rhodes' upcoming matchCody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have a lot of history together. Rollins was Cody's first opponent when the latter returned to the WWE. They were involved in a storyline feud that culminated in a Hell in a Cell match. However, over a year later, Rollins ended up being the American Nightmare's shield when he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. In fact, Rollins played a role in Cody ending The OTC's historic title reign. Now, these two men are set to face each other at Crown Jewel.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo noted that the fans are still not over Seth Rollins' recent feud with CM Punk, as they were chanting the latter's name during The Visionary's segment with Cody.&quot;So, Seth is in the opening [segment] with Cody Rhodes,&quot; Russo said. &quot;We just had Wrestlepalooza, where CM Punk and AJ Lee went over Rollins and Becky, so that chapter is over. We're onto the next thing now, and now he's in the ring with freaking Cody. They're chanting for CM Punk, and that's what I'm talking about. Guys, that's over. They had the match. Punk and AJ Lee went over, now we're onto this next thing.&quot;It will be interesting to see whether Cody will be able to defeat Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.