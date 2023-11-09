Top champion surprisingly vacates his title after 575 days on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a record title reign of 575 days has just ended. However, this was not via an unsuccessful title defense, but shockingly because of the champion voluntarily relinquishing his title.

This title in question is Samoa Joe's ROH TV Championship. He dropped the title on a high note, as he put it on the line for the final time against Keith Lee. This was following an interaction the pair had at Collision last Saturday.

It was a great match for the two dominant forces, and either could have gotten away with the win. However, in the end, the Samoan Submission Machine was just too much for the Limitless One to handle.

After the match, Samoa Joe had words to say. He admitted that despite being a dominant champion, he was simply not satisfied being just a television champion. He wanted to be greedy, and go after a more prestigious title.

This led him to announce that he was relinquishing his title, showing his resolve to become the man to take MJF's AEW World Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Joe's actions bear fruit in the end, as he is simply one among the many men in line to challenge MJF for his AEW World Championship.

