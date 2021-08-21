Top champions claim they are responsible for bringing CM Punk to AEW 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks have claimed they are responsible for CM Punk inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Matt and Nick Jackson are no strangers to making tall claims on Twitter, and their latest statement might just be their funniest. In their recently updated Twitter bio, the duo stated that they created AEW and are solely responsible for Punk's triumphant return to the business.

"Thank God we started AEW & are responsible for bringing CM Punk back to wrestling!" wrote The Young Bucks.

While it's true that The Young Bucks have played an undeniable role in creating the promotion, to say they are responsible for bringing CM Punk to the promotion is too far-fetched. The AEW Tag Team Champions are heels and often use their Twitter account to put their delusional and self-centered characters over.

Their latest update is also the same lines, as the brothers want to take all the credit and want themselves to be praised for AEW's latest blockbuster signing. It'll be interesting to see if The Young Bucks and Punk ever come face-to-face in All Elite Wrestling, as fans would surely love to see the former WWE star give a beating to Matt and Nick Jackson.

CM Punk reveals how for long he has been talking to Tony Khan and AEW

Soon after this week's Rampage: The First Dance culminated, Tony Khan and CM Punk sat down for an AEW call. Punk disclosed that he had been talking to Khan for around 18 months about his return to wrestling.

He made it clear that his decision to join AEW came after many deliberations with the promotion in the past year or so.

