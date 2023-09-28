Top champions have sold "ungodly" amount of merch, says Tony Khan

Tony Khan has been working hard to promote AEW and its upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, which takes place in Seattle on October 1st. The All Elite chief recently discussed the company's success at a media call promoting the pay-per-view. During the conference, he mentioned that one of AEW's top teams sells a wild amount of merchandise.

The team in question is Better Than You Bay Bay, comprised of ROH Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole. MJF is also the AEW World Champion and recently turned babyface due to his association with Cole, who is a fan favorite. Fans have embraced The Salt of the Earth's villainous tendencies in a way that calls back to legends like Eddie Guerrero.

Speaking during the AEW WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan praised MJF and Better Than You Bay Bay, claiming that the two have sold an "ungodly" amount of merch:

"You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our scumbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay have sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and its befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite," Khan said. (h/t Fightful)

Tony Khan provides an update on Adam Cole's alleged injury

Better Than You Bay Bay is flying high right now, but an unexpected hurdle emerged last week when Adam Cole suffered an injury.

The ROH Tag Team Champion was running down to the ring to assist his partner MJF in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. After leaping from the entrance ramp to the ringside area, Cole was seen limping. This created worry among fans that Cole and MJF might not be able to compete in their scheduled ROH Tag Team title match against The Righteous at AEW WrestleDream.

Tony Khan alleviated those fears in this week's media call, stating that although Cole seemed to have "tweaked" something, the match is set to go as planned.

