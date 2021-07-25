Top champions talk about burying CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in AEW

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have once again sparked rumors about CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Social media has been buzzing for the last couple of days ever since news surfaced regarding two former WWE superstars locking up a deal with AEW. Punk's case is merely speculation at the moment, given the fact that he's in negotiations to make an in-ring return to the professional wrestling business with AEW as its preferred choice.

I have seen a lot of people say if AEW wants to overtake WWE, they need a couple of Superstars on the level of Hall and Nash to show up. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could easily be those guys if they end up with AEW. Just imagine how insane the pop would be if they came out together pic.twitter.com/zSvcOFKqq4 — "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, several credible reports have confirmed that Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with Tony Khan. Nevertheless, both news itself is stunning for die-hard wrestling fans.

The Young Bucks have also been teasing their arrival through their Twitter posts over the past few days. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Nick and Matt Jackson stated that they're unsure if the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly joining AEW are true. But the Jackson brothers assured that if they do come into their yard, they'll make sure to bury them:

"Are the rumors true? idk. We just hope they’ll take our finish well," The Young Bucks wrote.

Meanwhile, it would be too early to predict whether a match between the Young Bucks and the duo of Bryan and Punk will take place or not. Both Bryan and Punk are probably lined up to make their debuts on different dates.

Will Daniel Bryan and CM Punk fit into the already stacked AEW roster?

The potential joining of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk in AEW could shuffle the booking of several top superstars in the company. There's no doubt that AEW president Tony Khan will push the former WWE superstars to the moon.

But the possible equation could create chaos for the other superstars that were pushed to the main event scene recently. AEW stars like Miro, Jungle Boy, and even Andrade could find themselves lost in the shuffle.

Would be interesting to see both CM Punk & Daniel Bryan interact with each other over in AEW. And may be they can get AJ Lee too? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JtiybPLmfe — Iris (@Angelic_Kingdom) July 23, 2021

Nonetheless, management at AEW has done a far more commendable job in treating every superstar equally. With their stock expected to rise when Bryan and Punk officially join, one can expect a fair booking on their men's roster.

What role do you think would suit CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in AEW? Who do you want them to face first in the company? Sound off in their comment section below.

