Top Commentator thinks rising AEW star is a bigger attraction than Roman Reigns 

There aren't many performers in the world today who can match the aura and can be counted in the same league as the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. However, WWE legend Taz thinks his son, AEW star Hook, might have already outclassed and outdrawn the SmackDown Superstar.

Recently on Twitter, a user shared the results of a comparison between Roman Reigns and Hook's search volume on Google Trends. Since the word "Hook" had a higher search volume than Reigns, the user termed that the rising AEW performer is already a "bigger" star than Roman Reigns.

Replying to the tweet, Taz shared a GIF of his son and captioned it with a full stop, indicating that he agrees with the fact.

It's safe to assume that most of the searches related to the word "Hook" weren't for Taz's son but possibly for the object "hook" and the famous 1991 Robin Williams movie directed by Steven Spielberg.

Even though Taz is also sure to be aware of this fact, there's no wrong in putting over his son and someone who also happens to be part of his stable, 'Team Taz.'

Hook is currently training to make his in-ring debut in AEW, though he has already become a fixture on TV, appearing in several entertaining segments alongside his faction members.

AEW star Jon Moxley was referenced in the Roman Reigns-John Cena promo battle on SmackDown

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and John Cena traded barbs ahead of their highly-anticipated clash at Summerslam 2021. The verbal back-and-forth was pretty entertaining, though what stood out the most was the references to AEW star Jon Moxley and CM Punk made by Cena.

Apart from accusing Roman Reigns of pushing Moxley to leave WWE, John Cena recalled the iconic moment from MITB 2011, where CM Punk defeated Cena himself and blew a goodbye kiss before leaving the arena.

