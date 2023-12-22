Top Dolla’s first post-WWE match announced; set to face former AEW star

The former WWE Superstar Top Dolla is all set to make his in-ring comeback against a former AEW star. The star in question is none other than Joey Janela.

Top Dolla, also known as AJ Francis, was waiting for his non-compete clause to expire. Once that ended, he swiftly made his entry into Game Changer Wrestling to take out Janela. After that, it was announced that the two men would face each other in the new year.

GCW’s Twitter handle announced the match and said that it would be taking place in Tampa, Florida.

“*BREAKING* Just Signed for January 26th in Tampa: AJ FRANCIS vs JOEY JANELA. Get Tix: http://GCWLOOK.EVENTBRITE.COM. Also Appearing: Andrade El Idolo, Gringo Loco, Masha Slamovich, Rina Yamashita, Blake Christian, Effy +more! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV + #GCWLook Fri 1/26 - 8PM, Tampa FL,” Game Changer Wrestling shared.

You can take a look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Top Dolla revealed details about his Diabetes diagnosis

Top Dolla, also known as AJ Francis, revealed on social media that his now infamous botch on WWE SmackDown actually helped him discover that he had Diabetes.

He was speaking in an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm when he revealed how the diagnosis came about.

“My legs felt a little off the day of the show, but I didn’t know if it was a nervous thing because this was a our first big opportunity. So I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ I go out, dive doesn’t work, right after the match, I go to the back. Triple H comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ Finally, it wasn’t even a doctor that suggested it might be diabetes, it was actually my chiropractor who suggested it might be diabetes because I was starting to lose sensation in my toes,” Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Since then, Top Dolla has taken care of himself, and a return to in-ring action next month only proves that he has been in good shape.

Do you think Top Dolla will be a hit in GCW? Let us know in the comments section below.