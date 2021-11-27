"If he can, I can" – Top faction member sends a message to former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

AEW star Alan Angels sent a message to Bryan Danielson ahead of their match on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, The Dark Order member wrote that, back in 2014, he watched Bryan Danielson win the WWE World Championship. Danielson's win made Angels believe in himself.

Fast forward to 2021, Angels will face Danielson in his hometown and has the opportunity to cause a potential upset by beating the former WWE Superstar.

Here's Alan Angels' message to Bryan Danielson on Twitter:

2021 I'm wrestling him in my hometown…

Alan Angels has been impressive in AEW but has struggled to get that one big win. Angels has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in AEW, including Matt Hardy, Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

He has also competed in a handful of big singles matches, having faced Brian Cage, Dante Martin, and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Bryan Danielson will look to beat another member of The Dark Order on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson has set his sight on every member of The Dark Order in the lead-up to his match against Hangman Adam Page.

The former WWE Superstar recently defeated Colt Cabana in the latter's hometown of Chicago and will aim to do the same to Angels in his hometown as well. At this rate, Danielson is expected to face every single male member of The Dark Order in the lead-up to his eventual world title match against Page.

At AEW Full Gear, Bryan Danielson became the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship by beating Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

However, AEW is yet to confirm the title match between Danielson and Page, but both men have already confronted each other on AEW TV. The pair even engaged in a brawl on this week's Dynamite.

