"I can text him any day" – Top female AEW star details her learning experience from Cody Rhodes

AEW star Julia Hart detailed what she learned from Cody Rhodes. During a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, she was asked about her experience at The Nightmare Factory.

In addition to being a training facility, The Nightmare Factory worked as a faction during Rhodes' time in AEW. The group consisted of QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes, with the former TNT Champion leading from the front.

While speaking about The American Nightmare, Hart praised the current WWE star for his coaching skills and everything she learned from him. The 20-year-old claimed she's always allowed to approach the WWE star for advice:

"It was really cool . He’s a great coach. He taught me a lot of stuff and how to act and how to cut a promo and he’s still – I can text him any day, ask him for any advice and he’d be there for me so, he’s just a great coach, person overall and just loves wrestling so, really cool to feed off of his energy and how much he loves the business." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Hart is currently part of a storyline involving House of Black. The group's leader, Malakai Black, has been trying to recruit her into the faction by having her betray Varsity Blonds.

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' transition from AEW to WWE

Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett recently talked about Cody Rhodes' transition from AEW to WWE. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Intercontinental Champion praised The American Nightmare, recalling Rhodes smashing a throne with a sledgehammer in AEW:

"Cody seized the moment. Hats off to him. Timing is everything in so many ways. I think in a lot of ways it's an anomaly but the image of him walking up that ramp at AEW and smashing the throne, sledgehammer and all that...in a lot of ways that's a very, very iconic moment. And now, in so many ways, he's a WWE talent."

