"I don't think that can be understated" - Legendary Intercontinental Champion on Cody Rhodes going from AEW to WWE (Exclusive)

Although several former WWE stars have gone to AEW and made a name for themselves, there's been only one major star to have moved in the other direction. His name is Cody Rhodes, and he is probably the biggest babyface in the company right now.

No stranger to going from one promotion to another, Jeff Jarrett has appeared in several companies this year alone. Not only did he compete in GCW, but he also made waves with an appearance at Triplemania. Moreover, he showed up on SmackDown for a cameo nobody saw coming.

The legendary Intercontinental Champion had many words of praise for Cody Rhodes:

"Cody seized the moment. Hats off to him. Timing is everything in so many ways. I think in a lot of ways it's an anomaly but the image of him walking up that ramp at AEW and smashing the throne, sledgehammer and all that...in a lot of ways that's a very, very iconic moment. And now, in so many ways, he's a WWE talent," said Jeff Jarrett (18:48-19:18).

Jarrett then went on to state what a major move it was for the professional wrestling business:

"Nothing needs to be said because him appearing at WrestleMania with the entrance, the music, the vibe, and everything...to me, it's really a strategic move that Cody and WWE did. I don't think it can be understated what the value of the Cody Rhodes American Nightmare brand shift from AEW to WWE...I don't think that can be understated." (19:19-20:00).

Could other stars move from AEW to WWE in the future?

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Imagine the scenes if MJF did go to WWE. The timeline would be in shambles Imagine the scenes if MJF did go to WWE. The timeline would be in shambles 😭

MJF has explicitly stated that if Vince McMahon pays more than Tony Khan, he will jump ship.

There has been some talk of Wardlow being the right fit for World Wrestling Entertainment, and our Senior Editor, Bill Apter, even explained why in a recent exclusive.

Several All Elite Wrestling stars could succeed under Vince McMahon, so rest assured that Cody Rhodes may just be the beginning.

