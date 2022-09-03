"Pro-wrestling should lead the way in showing what equality looks like" - Top AEW star addresses disparity of opportunities for women's division in Tony Khan's promotion

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa believes that pro wrestling should be leading by example to define equality.

Rosa is currently out of action due to an injury. She announced the same in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, which lasted for one minute. However, Tony Khan allowed CM Punk around eight minutes to address fans regarding his injury during his time as AEW World Champion. TK defended his decision by saying that the decision was made keeping in mind the TV ratings.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Rosa stated that she is always ready to go the extra mile to help women wrestlers find a place in the industry.

"Those women who have called and texted me, that have said, 'Thunder, I don't have a space, there is no place for me. Nobody wants to give me a chance.' I said, 'Let me see what we can do.' We talked to our sponsors because we're not rich, we don't make money out of the small shows. They are charity shows. We have sponsors from all over the country who are just as invested as we are in women's pro wrestling and to make a difference in our community and pro wrestling. I think pro wrestling should lead the way in showing what equality looks like." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Thunder Rosa further elaborated on how she has helped women wrestlers

The 36-year-old has been actively promoting women's wrestling in All Elite and does not mind taking the initiative.

Speaking on the same podcast, Rosa explained that she has invested her family's money for the betterment of the women's division and will happily do it again when required.

"I invested my family's money in giving others a shot to do what they love. I think it is only fair that women can do what they want to do with their lives. Believe me, I'm not the richest woman in the world, but if I had a dollar to invest in women's pro wrestling, I would do it over again. It's a dollar I don't have to invest in my family, my retirement, and my future. That's okay. That's what I choose to do because somebody has to do it" [H/T Fightful]

Rosa made her debut in Tony Khan's company in 2020 and won the AEW Women's Championship in 2022 by beating Brit Baker in a steel cage match.

In her absence, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will battle in a four-way bout for the AEW Interim Women's Championship at All Out.

