Tony Khan addresses inequality of TV time between CM Punk and female AEW star

Tony Khan recently addressed the massive gap between TV time CM Punk and the current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa got. While answering the question, he talked about TV ratings and how it impacts his decisions.

Both stars have been suffering from their respective injuries for the past few months.While Punk made his in-ring comeback recently, Rosa is yet to return to the squared circle. The former WWE star got around eight minutes to address fans regarding his injury while Rosa had to settle for a one-minute backstage interview to get her word out.

On the All Out 2022 media call, Khan chose to be honest as he stated that all his decisions regarding TV time are made keeping the ratings in mind.

"I give the TV time based on what I believe is going to draw the most ratings. If you want my honest opinion on an eight-minute Thunder Rosa promo vs an eight-minute CM Punk promo, then you're going to get an honest answer, and I think the eight-minute CM Punk promo is probably going to do a better rating ... To come out and do a live eight-minute promo, I'm not sure that would've been good for the television show, to be honest with you." (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

Possible reason why CM Punk's promos got more time

It seems like Tony made a valid point when he stated that Punk's promos tend to fetch better TV ratings. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has a similar opinion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 72-year-old highlighted that Punk has mastered the art of delivering viral promos.

"He has always done that. Even in WWE, he would say something and I don't know what it is about Punk, but when he says something, it travels like wildfire, surrounds the dressing room, he said this he did that."

Punk recently stirred up controversy after going off script to call out Hangman Page in one of his most recent promos. The segment led to tensions between the star and AEW, which have not been fully resolved. However, he is scheduled to face jon Moxley on September 4 2022 at AEW All Out.

