The latest updated AEW All Out 2022 match card

AEW All Out 2022 will kick off this coming Sunday, September 4th, and is stacked with an 11-match card preempted by three kickoff matches. Since the promotion only has one more pay-per-view aside from All Out, the stakes are higher than they have been in quite some time.

Since the most recent Dynamite, a number of new matches have been added to Sunday's pay-per-view. Continue reading as we list the matches that'll take place this coming AEW All Out.

AEW All Out 2022 Zero Hour Match Card:

The promotion will yet again feature a number of matches that'll take place before the official pay-per-view kicks off. While these bouts usually feature lower card talent, this Sunday's pay-per-view will see some bigger names appear as well.

Despite his recent feud with Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston has been announced to face NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii. Hook will defend his FTW Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. Meanwhile, PAC will defend the All Atlantic Championship against the returning Kip Sabian, ending off in time for All Out.

Zero Hour Match Card:

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian

Non-Championship Match Card:

Kicking off the pay-per-view, Miro will team up with Darby Allin and Sting for a clash against The House of Black. After weeks of anticipation, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs will get their hands on each other to hopefully squash the beef. Jungle Boy and his former mentor Christian Cage are finally set to have their match after weeks of underhanded jabs and attacks.

With Daniel Garcia in the middle, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho are set to go head-to-head once again to determine who the best wrestler truly is. Eight men will yet again step into the ring to capture the poker chip for a shot against the AEW World Championship. Wardlow will team up with FTR to take on Jay Lethal and IMPACT Wrestling's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

Non-Championship Match Card:

Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Championship Match Card:

Other than the TNT Championship, all of the promotion's championships will be defended in some way. Jade Cargill will be taking Athena on for the TBS Championship, but can the Fallen Goddess dethrone the undefeated star? Swerves in Our Glory are set to defend the World Tag Team Championships against fan favorites, The Accalimed.

In light of Thunder Rosa's injury, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will go to war in a Four-Way for the Interim Women's Championship. The finals of the Trios Championship Tournament will take place between The Elite and either The Dark Order or Best Friends to determine the inaugural champions.

Lastly, Jon Moxley will defend his World Championship against CM Punk in his hometown. After the two's awfully brief bout last week during Dynamite, will the two be able to go the distance and finally prove who the better champion is?

Championship Match Card:

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

