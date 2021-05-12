Top female WWE star agrees with AEW star Cody Rhodes' opinion on Ricky Starks

Ever since news emerged that AEW star Ricky Starks has suffered a fractured neck, several fellow superstars and fans have sent in their best wishes to the injured AEW star and wished him a speedy recovery.

Ricky Starks sustained the injury during his match against Hangman Page on April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the closing moments of the match, Hangman Page delivered a vicious german suplex to Starks, making him land on his neck awkwardly. Starks was fortunate enough to get up and finish the match quickly after the fall.

AEW star Ricky Starks will not require surgery but will be out of action for at least the next three months. As unfortunate as this news may be, Cody Rhodes seems to be quite impressed with Ricky Starks. Just today, Cody took to Twitter to predict the future of Ricky Starks. The American Nightmare claimed that he is confident that Ricky Starks will be Champion one day.

"The Starkman will be champion one day - I’d bet it all on that", said Cody Rhodes

The Starkman will be champion one day - I’d bet it all on that — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 11, 2021

There is no doubt that AEW's Ricky Stark will be the Champion one day given the star caliber he possesses. Even top female WWE star Bayley seems to have agreed to Cody's take on Ricky Starks. She tagged Cody Rhodes and said she feels the same about Ricky Starks.

"Same", said Bayley

Same — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021

WWE Superstar Bayley is a close friend of AEW star Ricky Starks

WWE Superstar Bayley is a close friend of AEW star Ricky Starks

This is not the first time WWE superstar Bayley has tweeted out for AEW's Ricky Starks. As a matter of fact, both wrestlers have appreciated each other in the past. Both Bayley and Starks have often tweeted out that they are the number 1 fan of each other. Both of these wrestlers are performing for different promotions but they share a good bond in real life.

Meanwhile, we have to wait around three months to see AEW's young sensation Ricky Starks get back in the ring. But as far as Bayley is concerned, she is in contention for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship once again and will have a match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash.

What do you think about the careers of both Bayley and Ricky Starks? Sound off in the comment section below