Top free agent expected to make AEW debut soon reacts to promotion's latest acquisition

A top free agent who is expected to make his AEW debut soon has reacted to Kevin Knight signing up for the Jacksonville-based company. The rumor mill will be sent into a frenzy after this.

Ad

Josh Alexander was a mainstay in TNA Wrestling from 2019 to 2025. He recently left the promotion after his last match on February 13. Like him, Kevin Knight was rumored to sign up with the Tony Khan-led promotion, and it was made official yesterday.

Knight took on Jay White in a hard-hitting match on Dynamite yesterday, and despite putting up a great show, he ended up on the losing side. Josh Alexander has now taken to X/Twitter to endorse Knight and called him a star.

Ad

Trending

“Hot take. @Jet2Flyy is a ⭐️,” Alexander wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the event that Josh Alexander does indeed show up in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see him go up against Kevin Knight.

Tony Khan welcomes Kevin Knight to AEW

Kevin Knight made his debut on Dynamite in a match against Jay White last night. After the bout and despite the loss, Knight was hailed by White as he welcomed the newcomer into the Jacksonville-based company. He was visibly shaken by the endorsement and seemed to love the adulation he was getting from the fans.

Ad

Immediately after the match, Tony Khan took it upon himself to send out the customary welcome message and indicated how happy he was to have signed up Kevin Knight. The AEW President wrote:

“Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Knight will no doubt be happy after seeing how great his first day went in his new promotion. Tony Khan will also hope that he has signed up a star and that he is someone who can elevate his game to the next level in the coming weeks and months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback