Top free agent says he doesn't want to be like CM Punk after a fan asked him to join MMA

CM Punk was known as one of the wrestlers who made a transition to Mixed Martial Arts. Recently, a fan asked a certain star if he, too, would want to make the move to MMA. This was Japanese star Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star was known for his time with NJPW, where he spent an accumulated time for over a decade. He has also had stints with DDT Pro-Wrestling and a brief appearance at WWE's Cruiserweight Classic. Ibushi has also gotten to compete in three major matches in AEW this year alone, teaming up with one of his best friends, Kenny Omega, in all of them.

A fan asked Kota Ibushi whether he would want to be like CM Punk; this was a nod to Punk going into MMA and competing in the UFC. The Japanese star has martial arts experience, having learned karate and competing in a boxing match previously. Ibushi politely dismissed the idea and said that he had no intentions of doing something of the sort.

The Original tweet in Japanese can be seen below:

Kota Ibushi's original tweet

You can check out the tweet here:

Here is the translated version:

Kota Ibushi's tweet translated

Kota Ibushi randomly namedropped CM Punk in a tweet previously

Ahead of the Blood and Guts match in July earlier this year, Kota Ibushi replied to some of his friends regarding The Blackpool Combat Club, who were their opponents.

He funnily made the comment that he talked about having Takoyaki with some of the AEW stars heading into the match. He mentioned that he might not want to share with The BCC, so instead, he wanted to have CM Punk eat Takoyaki.

"I'll make Moxley and Claudio eat the takoyaki! It's going to be bloody inside the steel cage. Now's not the time to joke around so no more tako nonsense!! I'm getting nervous so I might just make CM Punk eat Takoyaki instead."

As of now, The Golden Star has not signed with any promotion, as his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling ended earlier this year.

What would you like to see from Kota Ibushi moving forward? Let us know your ideas in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.