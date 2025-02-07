"Top guys are getting 30-40 million a year" - Top AEW star takes credit for changing the salary structure in WWE

AEW has been known to extend attractive money deals to top stars. This was not the case in WWE until a top-tier star left the promotion and has now taken credit for their changed salary structure.

Chris Jericho was a top fixture for WWE since the Attitude Era. His last appearance came in 2018, and then Jericho was announced as the first marque signee of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho called himself the 'Bobby Hall' of wrestling. Hall was a popular rapper known as Logic. The current ROH World Champion believed that as soon as he left WWE and signed with AEW, the entire salary structure changed in the company.

Jericho stated that the average earnings for WWE Superstars under Vince McMahon was $1 Million for the majority of superstars. But after his departure, even the opening superstars and mid-card talents were making the same, and the top stars were now making close to $15-20 Million, with a few selected names making a staggering $30-40 Million.

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla firmly believed that if AEW had not offered huge money deals to its stars, WWE might have stuck to their former salary structure:

"Chris Jericho is the Bobby Hall of wrestling because the moment I left for AEW, suddenly, the entire salary structure changed. For years working in WWE, ask anybody, next time you talk to your buddy The Undertaker. Vince's magic was a million dollars a year, nobody gets more than that guaranteed. You might make more if you are working at the top, pay-per-view bonuses and all that stuff, merch and everything like that. But the number on the paper that was the max was a million dollars a year."

He added:

"Now opening match guys are getting a million dollars a year and top guys are getting 30-40 million a year. You will be surprised [I am surprised] not all of them but a few, 15 million, 20 million. That's never , I don't think it would have happened had it not been AEW to scare the WWE into paying people more."[From 35:28 to 36:26]

Chris Jericho is currently leading the charge of The Learning Tree in AEW

Chris Jericho has been in a prime spot since moving to AEW. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has won multiple championships and accolades, becoming a top draw for the company.

He has also led the charge for many factions in the promotion. Currently, Jericho is the leader of The Learning Tree alongside his pupils, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and continues to perform at the highest level.

With more than three decades in the business, it remains to be seen how long Chris Jericho will continue to go inside the squared circle.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

