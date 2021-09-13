Top heel breaks character and reveals interaction with Paul Wight after AEW All Out

AEW star Cezar Bononi recently recalled an unexpected car ride from veteran Paul Wight after the September 5th show, All Out 2021.

Bononi uploaded a video to his YouTube channel chronicling his experience during the All Out weekend in Chicago. Out of the many stories Bononi shared in his vlog, the one about former WWE star Paul Wight offering him a ride to his hotel room was the most memorable.

Bononi stated that he used to play several wrestling games featuring Wight and couldn't believe the same person was offering him a ride. The AEW star also revealed that he and Wight spoke about several topics, and that the veteran performer provided him with many insights into the business.

In closing, Bononi added that he feels like the most blessed person in the world after his interaction with Wight.

"I'm waiting there and then I hear a really deep voice like "Hey, Cezar, you going back to the hotel? Come with me, I got a big car and I can give you a ride..." and it was Big Show! It was Paul! Paul Wight, calling me by my name! And we just talk and talk along the way! Look at the crazy sh*t that happens in my life, man! What a blessing! I can't help but just thank God for all this stuff happening, all this crazy shit! I mean, I used to play as him in WCW videogames, man. And now he calls me by my name and gives me a ride and talks to me and teaches me a whole bunch of stuff... I'm the most blessed guy in the world... because I really don't deserve anything of this... and even so, God comes in and just gives me all of this. Crazy sh*t..." said Cezar Bononi (H/T and Translation - DKBetiza)

Paul Wight made his in-ring debut at AEW All Out 2021

Wight stepped into the squared circle for the first time in more than a year at AEW All Out 2021. The former WWE star squared off against The Factory's QT Marshall at the pay-per-view.

As expected, Wight picked up a quick win over Marshall after executing some of his signature moves. It remains to be seen if Wight's match at All Out was a one-off or would lead to him wrestling more matches going forward in AEW.

