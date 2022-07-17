Top Indian pro wrestling sensation makes his AEW debut against Matt Hardy's former stablemate (Spoilers)

Indian pro wrestling sensation Baliyan Akki made his AEW debut during the recent set of Dark tapings. In his first match for the promotion, Akki faced the very experienced Angelico.

Akki is mainly known for his work in Japan, where he has competed for Gatoh Move, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Legends such as Mitsuharu Misawa, Keiji Mutoh, and Ric Flair have also featured in AJPW back in the day.

The 27-year-old recently announced on social media that he was set for a two-month excursion in the USA. Unfortunately for him, though, he could not beat Angelico at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Taking to Twitter, Akki also commented on his All Elite Wrestling debut, as he posted the following:

During the recent set of Dark tapings, the likes of Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, and Cole Karter (formerly known as Two Dimes in NXT 2.0) also made their presence known in Orlando.

Baliyan Akki has shared the ring with some prominent names in the industry, including current AEW talent

While he was in Japan, Baliyan Akki shared the ring with some notable names who are now widely popular among the Western audience.

In 2018, he teamed up with Sammy Guevara at the DDT Masahiro Takanashi 15th Anniversary show. Akki and the former TNT Champion competed in an eight-man tag team match alongside Shigehiro Irie and Facade.

In 2021, Akki faced DDT Pro-Wrestling star and a man who recently took the Jacksonville-based promotion by storm, Konosuke Takeshita. During his current US excursion, the former KO-D Openweight Champion has faced the likes of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and even former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Akki could follow Takeshita's footsteps while he is in the US and even compete for other notable independent promotions moving forward. He is also the current Super Asia Champion, a title first held by the inaugural AEW Women's Champion, Riho.

