Top RAW Superstar would have left WWE for AEW if Vince McMahon was still in charge, veteran says

A top WWE RAW superstar would have long gone to AEW if Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company, according to veteran Rene Dupree. A move of that sort would have made some sense.

The star in question is none other than Chad Gable. Gable’s future has been the subject of speculation for the last month, and there are constant talks about whether or not he will re-sign with WWE.

Rene Dupree has now claimed that it would be in the best interests of Chad Gable to stay with the company – mainly because they seem to have solid plans for him and also because the former boss, Vince McMahon, is no longer in charge.

Dupree was speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast when he said:

“Chad Gable, he is smart to stay. I think they got plans for him. He is a hell of a talent. I mean not the biggest guy. Especially now that Vince is gone, you know what I mean. If Vince was still there, Chad would be gone, he would be signing with AEW.” [6:33 - 6:48]

Chad Gable is the most interesting star in WWE, according to Matt Camp

Chad Gable was called the most interesting star in WWE by TV personality Matt Camp. Gable has taken on his heel persona unlike any other and is doing an excellent job with the Alpha Academy.

Camp was a guest on Busted Open Radio when he called the leader of the Alpha Academy the most interesting star in the company. He also praised Sami Zayn, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri for playing along.

"I think Chad and Sami, I think Chad Gable right now is the most interesting person in professional wrestling. Everything he is doing. That is the most important storyline in all of wrestling right now because of how good it is. And that's a credit to Chad and Otis and Tozawa and Maxxine and obviously Sami, the role he is playing," he said.

That is some high praise indeed, and it is also great to see Chad Gable finally getting the recognition he deserves in WWE.

