WWE star is the most interesting person in wrestling today, says ex-host, and it's not Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes holds the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, Damian Priest is the World Heavyweight Champion of RAW. However, a former RAW Talk host claims neither is "the most interesting person" in professional wrestling today.

The former host in question is Matt Camp. He recently disclosed that he is a fan of Chad Gable's work. The leader of Alpha Academy recently turned heel and has been feuding with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has been mistreating his teammates, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri, over the past few weeks.

On the Busted Open podcast, Camp claimed Gable is "the most interesting person" in professional wrestling today. He also pointed out that his storyline with Alpha Academy and Zayn is the most important in the industry at the moment.

"I think Chad and Sami, I think Chad Gable right now is the most interesting person in professional wrestling. Everything he is doing. That is the most important storyline in all of wrestling right now because of how good it is. And that's a credit to Chad and Otis and Tozawa and Maxxine and obviously Sami, the role he is playing," he said. [From 23:04 to 23:22]

Chad Gable is booked for WWE Clash at the Castle

Chad Gable's WWE future is currently uncertain. The Alpha Academy's leader's contract will reportedly end before Clash at the Castle. Nevertheless, he is booked for the show in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 38-year-old will go head-to-head against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event. According to recent reports, the former RAW Tag Team Champion received an "excellent offer" from the Stamford-based company. Rumors also suggested that AEW is interested in signing Gable.

It would be interesting to see if Gable will sign a new contract with WWE and whether he will be able to end Zayn's Intercontinental Championship reign at Clash at the Castle.

What do you think of Chad Gable's heel run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

If you use the above transcription, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

