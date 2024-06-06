38-year-old ex-WWE champion must dethrone Sami Zayn, says ex-host, before the end of the month

Sami Zayn has been Intercontinental Champion since WWE WrestleMania XL after he ended Gunther's historic title run. A former WWE host believes he should now drop the championship to another RAW star at Clash at the Castle.

The former Bloodline member has been feuding with Chad Gable for several weeks. Although the leader of Alpha Academy attempted to dethrone him multiple times, he failed. The 38-year-old will now get another opportunity to finish the job at Clash at the Castle, which ex-WWE host Matt Camp thinks should end in his favor.

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp suggested that the former RAW Tag Team Champion must walk out of Scotland on June 15 with the Intercontinental Championship:

"We're gonna get Sami and Otis next week but we're getting the IC Title match in Scotland. And absolutely Chad Gable should win that," he said. [38:22 - 38:27]

Chad Gable has been mistreating his teammates on WWE RAW

After failing to defeat Sami Zayn a few weeks ago on RAW, Chad Gable turned heel and attacked the Intercontinental Champion. He later started mistreating his Alpha Academy teammates, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. The former RAW Tag Team Champion even became physically abusive with Otis.

Nevertheless, Alpha Academy has remained on their master's side despite Zayn urging them to turn on him. Otis, who seems significantly conflicted, attacked the Intercontinental Champion last week after initially confronting Gable. Now, he will go head-to-head with Zayn on RAW.

On The Wrestling Matt Show, Matt Camp suggested that Gable winning the title at Clash at the Castle could advance the storyline between him and Otis, leading to a betrayal from either side at Money in the Bank.

While a clash between Otis and his Alpha Academy leader seems inevitable, it would be interesting to see whether that will happen at Clash at the Castle during the Intercontinental Championship match.

Do you think Chad Gable should end Sami Zayn's title run at Clash at the Castle? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Wrestling Matt Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

