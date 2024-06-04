WWE officially confirms Sami Zayn's next challenger

Sami Zayn has promised the WWE Universe that he will be a fighting champion. As the RAW Superstar is preparing to hit the two-month mark in his Intercontinental Championship reign, officials have just announced Zayn's next challenger.

The Underdog From The Underground became a four-time Intercontinental Champion by ending Gunther's historic reign on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Since then, Zayn has had televised title defenses over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, then Gable and Reed at the same time in a Triple Threat.

Big Bronson has not given up on winning the gold, but things became personal between Zayn and the Alpha Academy leader due to Gable attacking Zayn post-match and bullying his stablemates.

Zayn offered to defend his title at Clash at the Castle during a promo on last night's RAW, while Gable later mentioned how he plans to leave Scotland with the gold. Adam Pearce indicated that the match would happen, and now WWE has officially announced Gable vs. Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

The implosion of Alpha Academy is expected to continue next week as Zayn will face Otis in a non-title match on RAW from Toledo, Ohio. This will be the red brand go-home show for Clash at the Castle.

WWE updated line-up for Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE is set to invade the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow on Saturday, June 15 for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. It was recently confirmed that Peacock will begin airing the main show at 2 pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show airing one hour earlier.

There are three matches confirmed for Clash at the Castle as of this writing, with more to be announced in the next week. The current line-up reads like this:

Women's Champion Bayley defends vs. Piper Niven

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends vs. Chad Gable

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends vs. Drew McIntyre

It's expected that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in Scotland. A rematch between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also rumored.

