Popular WWE Superstar's contract expiring ahead of championship match at Clash at the Castle - Reports

A former champion's WWE contract will reportedly expire before the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The superstar in question is Chad Gable.

The 38-year-old turned heel earlier this year after losing an Intercontinental Championship match to Sami Zayn. The Alpha Academy leader is still pursuing the title and will challenge the former Bloodline member at the upcoming premium live event.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland will air live from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on June 15. Ahead of the premium live event, a recent report from Fightful Select shed light on the status of Chad Gable's current WWE contract. The report claims that despite him being booked for the show, Chad Gable's current WWE contract will expire this Friday.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer wants Chad Gable to win the Intercontinental Championship only to drop it to fellow Alpha Academy member

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to win the Intercontinental Championship. The 39-year-old's first title defense was against Chad Gable on the April 15 edition of Monday Night RAW. His most recent title retention was against Master Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple-Threat match at King and Queen of the Ring.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out that Chad Gable is currently doing a great job as a heel character. The veteran believes it is the right time to put the championship on him. However, Russo further suggested that Otis should defeat his fellow Alpha Academy member for the title at SummerSlam:

"They got to put the belt on him next week. If they don’t put the belt on Gable next week, then Sami Zayn is having a full-blown affair with the writers. I’ll say that right now. The heat Gable has got, if they do not put that title on him next week, I am done... Yeah absolutely, Summerslam.[On asked if Otis should get a title shot against Gable] If it were me, I would bro.[put the title on Otis]. You’re talking about oozing charisma. They have used him wrong from day 1. They have not used him correctly," he said. [From 29:35 onwards]

Chad Gable has been manipulating fellow stablemates, including Otis. The latter has threatened to give it back to the leader several times. It will be interesting to see how long the Alpha Academy members will tolerate the abuse.