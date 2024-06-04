Chad Gable should defeat Sami Zayn for the IC title, says veteran, only to drop it to 32-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Chad Gable should dethrone Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. The veteran also has a challenger in mind for Gable after he wins the title.

The Alpha Academy leader has been chasing the IC Title for the last few months, during which he even turned heel. Gable will get a chance to win the gold at Clash at the Castle where he will face Sami Zayn in a singles match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Chad Gable is currently the hottest he has ever been and thus it is the right time to put the belt on him:

"They got to put the belt on him next week. If they don’t put the belt on Gable next week, then Sami Zayn is having a full-blown affair with the writers. I’ll say that right now. The heat Gable has got, if they do not put that title on him next week, I am done."

The former WWE writer added that Gable should feud with Otis after winning the title. Russo is also not opposed to Otis dethroning his faction leader.

"Yeah absolutely, Summerslam.[On asked if Otis should get a title shot against Gable] If it were me, I would bro.[put the title on Otis]. You’re talking about oozing charisma. They have used him wrong from day 1. They have not used him correctly." [From 29:35 onwards]

Chad Gable has been mentally harassing Otis and other Alpha Academy members over the last few weeks and the same continued on WWE RAW last night. However, many believe the powerhouse could turn face at Clash at the Castle and help Sami Zayn retain the gold.

