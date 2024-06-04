4 Reasons why The Alpha Academy is still under Chad Gable's tyranny on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW was a hot show with some really good matches. Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus put on a brutal match that will likely be remembered for years to come. Dragon Lee also had a standout match against Finn Balor.

Perhaps the most notable segment of the night was one featuring Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, and The Alpha Academy. Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa interrupted Sami and read off notes from Master Gable, only for Chad to sneak attack Zayn.

Gable proceeded to humiliate his Alpha Academy stablemates, belittling all three stars and even accidentally causing Maxxine Dupri and Tozawa to get knocked off of the apron. Still, despite everything, Otis, Dupri, and Tozawa remain by Chad's side.

This shocked many fans, as the general belief was that the group would have had enough of the Olympian's tyranny. This article will break down a handful of reasons why the likable trio remains by Chad's side despite his poor behavior.

Below are four reasons why The Alpha Academy is still under Chad Gable's tyranny on WWE RAW.

#4. Chad Gable took them in when nobody else would

Chad Gable is not a nice guy. He is cruel and vindictive and bullies his Alpha Academy stablemates. He is also abusive towards the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on a weekly basis.

Despite that, Gable hasn't always been all bad and Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri know this. In fact, in many ways, he saved all of their WWE careers. That could very well be why they remain loyal to him.

Maxxine had no notable wrestling experience before Chad and his coaching. Tozawa was goofing around as a ninja. Meanwhile, Otis has been Gable's number-one guy for several years now. Master Gable elevated all three, and they're likely keenly aware of that fact.

#3. Coach Gable is an incredible pro wrestler

Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri may be hesitant to leave Chad Gable's side on WWE Monday Night RAW and move forward for one simple reason. Gable is an incredibly talented pro wrestler.

His resume speaks to his incredible talent. Chad has held tag team gold on all three WWE brands and with three different partners. In total, he's a four-time champion and held the NXT Tag Team Titles and SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Jason Jordan, plus he held the RAW Tag Team Belts with both Bobby Roode and Otis.

It is important to remember that Chad is their coach. He helps them improve their game, which is especially essential for Maxxine, who is still learning the industry. Given how good Gable is, they may not want to miss out on learning from him.

#2. The trio could be lost in the shuffle without Chad Gable

Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis all bring a lot to the table in WWE. Akira is sneakily one of the better in-ring competitors in the company, although he is rarely able to show it. Meanwhile, Otis has unmatched charisma and personality. Maxxine has a unique connection with fans who enjoy watching her develop.

Despite each of the three WWE personalities bringing something to the table, the reality is that they may be lost without Chad Gable by their side. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to what they've done without Chad in the past.

Gable brings them credibility. Without Chad, the three may very well fall into obscurity and spend the rest of their career on main event. It wouldn't be fair, as they have too much talent and likability, but it could very well happen.

#1. WWE likely wants to stretch out the story for longer

The main reason for The Alpha Academy members sticking by Chad Gable for the time being likely has to do with something beyond their characters. WWE and Triple H may just want to extend the story further.

The angle is obviously working, as each segment is getting a big reaction from the WWE Universe. If something is working, there's an instinct to stretch it out to keep things entertaining and interesting for as long as possible.

In fact, don't be surprised to see other figures included in this storyline. The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, for example, could be brought in to replace Otis, Tozawa, and Dupri if they split from Master Gable. Chad has been spotted talking to the former Diamond Mine recently, after all.

