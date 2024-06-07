WWE reportedly made an "excellent offer" to 38-year-old star

WWE has been trying to re-sign superstars as several contracts are about to expire. According to a new report, the company made an excellent offer to keep a popular star.

Earlier this year, Chad Gable's dream of going to WrestleMania XL ended when he lost to Sami Zayn. The former Honorary Uce dethroned Gunther at the two-night event and achieved what Gable initially intended to do when he faced The Ring General.

Last month, it was reported that Chad Gable's contract with the Stamford-based promotion was about to end. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE made an excellent offer to the 38-year-old star.

The report doesn't mention any amount but states that the company is interested in keeping the star. Chad Gable is in one of the biggest storylines on Monday Night RAW, heading into WWE Clash at The Castle 2024.

The former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion has been with the promotion for a decade. It will be interesting to see if Gable decides to stay or if he leaves to explore other options.

Chad Gable is headed to Scotland for WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

After Chad Gable failed to punch his ticket for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Sami Zayn offered a title shot to Master Gable after winning the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, Gable lost and turned heel on the champion. It's been weeks since the heel turn, and Chad Gable has become strict with his Alpha Academy students.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is still feuding with the star, and Gable earned another one-on-one title match against the Intercontinental Champion after he defeated him on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In less than ten days, Chad Gable will face Sami Zayn at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if the star can walk out with the title this time.

