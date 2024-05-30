4-time WWE champion's contract is set to expire - Reports

WWE is heading to Scotland for its next international premium live event. Meanwhile, a new report states that Chad Gable's contract is set to expire with the promotion in the coming week.

Chad Gable has spent over a decade with the Stamford-based promotion and worked with different stars as a tag team across brands. The star finally received a major break when he started a feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion's contract is set to expire late next week. The report also states that no deal has been reached at the given moment.

Trending

The report further states that WWE is interested in keeping the star in the promotion. Moreover, MMA companies have shown interest in booking Master Gable if he becomes a free agent.

The company is dealing with several re-signings and negotiations, and it will be interesting to see whether Chad Gable decides to stay or leave the Stamford-based promotion.

Chad Gable failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Earlier this year, Chad Gable assisted Sami Zayn, which eventually led the latter to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. However, it didn't sit well with Gable.

After failing to defeat Sami Zayn for the title, Gable turned heel. The star has changed his demeanor and wants The Alpha Academy to improve and help him win the title.

Ahead of WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024, Otis agreed to help him and attacked the Intercontinental Champion, giving Chad momentum heading into Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

However, the plan backfired on Gable as Otis hit him with a clothesline during the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. In the end, Bronson Reed was pinned by Sami. Gable still has his eyes set on the Intercontinental Championship.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable? Sound off using the discuss button.